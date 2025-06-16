Short Interest in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Increases By 100.0%

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ MBINN opened at $19.78 on Monday. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.88.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

