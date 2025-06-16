QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,868 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,868 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $21,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.9% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at about $977,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 110,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,920,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $217.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.21 and a 12 month high of $248.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 32.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $281.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $246.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.93.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,569 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,344,405.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,075. This trade represents a 31.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,237 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $550,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,412. This represents a 14.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

