Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC

Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,879,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478,188 shares during the period. NWI Management LP grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 648,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,777,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,580 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $679,936,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1,337.4% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 828,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,470,000 after acquiring an additional 895,277 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock opened at $526.96 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $540.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $492.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.73. The company has a market cap of $330.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

