Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Update

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a growth of 99.3% from the May 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRZBY shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday, May 19th.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Commerzbank

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerzbank

Commerzbank Trading Down 0.6%

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Commerzbank AG ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Free Report ) by 124.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

CRZBY opened at $32.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.73. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $32.60.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Commerzbank had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 6.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Commerzbank will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerzbank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Commerzbank’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Commerzbank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

Commerzbank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.