Short Interest in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYT) Increases By 166.7%

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of XHYT stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $35.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.50.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF Company Profile

The BondBloxx US High Yield Telecom Media Technology Sector ETF (XHYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds of any maturity, issued by companies classified under the telecommunications, media, and technology sectors.

