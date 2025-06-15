Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 188.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $13.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.15. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $14.44.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

