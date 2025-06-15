Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Receives $26.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.89.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LQDA shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Liquidia from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Liquidia from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Liquidia from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Liquidia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14. Liquidia has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $19.41.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 765.38% and a negative return on equity of 163.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Liquidia will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rajeev Saggar sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $33,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,287.84. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Adair sold 1,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $25,185.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,005.28. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,138 shares of company stock valued at $450,233. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 65.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Liquidia by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Liquidia during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

