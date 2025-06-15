Everhart Financial Group Inc. Invests $270,000 in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1,283.3% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Charter Communications by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHTR opened at $388.72 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.59 and a 52 week high of $437.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $382.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.25.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.70 by ($0.28). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $409.42.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

