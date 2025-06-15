Krilogy Financial LLC Buys 2,821 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Stewardship LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 373,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 67,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 19,258 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $457,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average of $19.48.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.0693 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

