iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Short Interest Down 71.0% in May

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 747,600 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the May 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,965,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.57. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1651 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
