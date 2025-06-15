iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Short Interest Down 71.0% in May

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 747,600 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the May 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,965,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.57. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1651 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

