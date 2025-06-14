TPG Financial Advisors LLC Sells 581 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 341.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $64.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.06. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

