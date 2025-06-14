Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $255,000 Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $134.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $167.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.72%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

