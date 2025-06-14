Howard Capital Management Group LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,513,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,821,222,000 after buying an additional 674,859 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,960,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,926 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,477,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $997,034,000 after purchasing an additional 601,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,938,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,422,000 after purchasing an additional 336,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $55.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.85. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.99 and a one year high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.