Southland Equity Partners LLC Acquires 12,036 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,036 shares during the quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.27% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 74,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 0.3%

PNOV stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a 12 month low of $34.19 and a 12 month high of $39.02. The firm has a market cap of $651.51 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.81.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.