Marmo Financial Group LLC Sells 7,157 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Marmo Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,157 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 4.3% of Marmo Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Marmo Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 95,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 74.8% in the first quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $1,379,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $77.15 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $81.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.11.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

