Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. Trims Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $777,524,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,787,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,947,000 after buying an additional 5,449,949 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 414.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,789,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,915,000 after buying an additional 4,663,518 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,733,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,125,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211,815 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB stock opened at $42.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.12. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The firm has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,800. This represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.50 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.72.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

