Top Hotel Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 12th

Booking, Carnival Co. &, Hilton Worldwide, Ecolab, CBRE Group, Sysco, and Marriott International are the seven Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are equity shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is owning, managing, or franchising lodging properties such as hotels, resorts, and motels. Investors in hotel stocks seek to benefit from revenues generated by room bookings, food and beverage sales, and event hosting, all of which tend to fluctuate with travel demand, seasonality, and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

BKNG traded up $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $5,467.51. 70,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,420. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5,051.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,941.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,639.70.

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

CCL traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.54. 12,699,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,415,780. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.96.

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $252.20. The company had a trading volume of 632,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,036. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $196.04 and a 12-month high of $275.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.28 and its 200-day moving average is $243.75. The company has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Ecolab (ECL)

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

ECL stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $270.39. 372,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,659. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.85. The firm has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $220.96 and a 1-year high of $273.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

CBRE Group (CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Shares of CBRE stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.58. 669,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,220. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $147.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.44 and a 200 day moving average of $131.22. The company has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Sysco (SYY)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

SYY stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.02. 1,109,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,322,739. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. Sysco has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $82.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.73 and its 200 day moving average is $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Marriott International (MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Shares of MAR traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $264.17. 314,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,829. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $307.52. The stock has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.75 and a 200-day moving average of $265.25.

