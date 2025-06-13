National Bank Financial Downgrades SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:ATR) to Hold

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:ATR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by National Bank Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.83 EPS.
SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Performance
SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile
AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SNC-Lavalin Group
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Ignore the Noise—Samsara Stock Is Still a Strong Buy
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Stocks Set to Double—And There’s Still Time to Buy
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Analysts Can’t Get Enough of These Little-Known Biopharma Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.