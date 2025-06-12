Portside Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 188,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 138,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Avantor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Avantor from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

Avantor Stock Performance

AVTR stock opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.55.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Avantor had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

In other Avantor news, Director Joseph R. Massaro bought 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $99,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,967.40. The trade was a 30.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.65 per share, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $885,500. This represents a 40.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 83,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,630 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.