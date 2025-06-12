iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Reduced by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $108.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.52. The company has a market cap of $79.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

