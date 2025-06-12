Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Sold by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,749 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Haleon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Haleon by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Haleon by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Haleon by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Haleon by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLN opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06. Haleon plc has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.31.

HLN has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Haleon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.40 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haleon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

