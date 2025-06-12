Members Wealth LLC Sells 3,707 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Members Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 33.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the quarter. Members Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 156,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 53,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 48,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $118.05 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $94.88 and a 12 month high of $121.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.35.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

