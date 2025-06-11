Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $11,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $372.00 to $371.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $308.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $315.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.29.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.04, for a total transaction of $342,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,502,278.92. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $4,645,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,109,256.33. The trade was a 53.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,510 shares of company stock valued at $11,033,341 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $314.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 0.74. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $251.42 and a 52 week high of $351.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $331.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

