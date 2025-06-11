Transform Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 26,476 iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000. Transform Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYF. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 326.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,118,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,653,000 after buying an additional 856,252 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,023,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,225,000 after buying an additional 367,508 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 652,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,208,000 after buying an additional 221,383 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 495,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,847,000 after purchasing an additional 179,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $19,475,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $116.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.24. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $119.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

