Transform Wealth LLC Sells 100 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,627,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Powell Industries makes up approximately 16.8% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Transform Wealth LLC owned about 0.13% of Powell Industries worth $277,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 688,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,508,000 after acquiring an additional 24,997 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 351,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,965,000 after buying an additional 27,029 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 297,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,023,000 after buying an additional 16,002 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,768,000 after buying an additional 151,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 122,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after buying an additional 23,839 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Powell Industries Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of POWL stock opened at $185.76 on Wednesday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.01 and a 1-year high of $364.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.61.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.47. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $278.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Powell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

