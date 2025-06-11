Baronsmead Venture Trust (LON:BVT) Posts Earnings Results

Baronsmead Venture Trust (LON:BVT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 0.26 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Baronsmead Venture Trust had a net margin of 75.56% and a return on equity of 6.22%.

Baronsmead Venture Trust Price Performance

Shares of Baronsmead Venture Trust stock opened at GBX 50.50 ($0.68) on Wednesday. Baronsmead Venture Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 40 ($0.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 56 ($0.76). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 49.97. The stock has a market cap of £196.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.19.

Baronsmead Venture Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Baronsmead Venture Trust’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Baronsmead Venture Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.95%.

About Baronsmead Venture Trust

Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom, which raise expansion capital or are the subject of a management buy-out or buy-in. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, and healthcare sectors.

