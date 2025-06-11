Q2 Earnings Forecast for RH Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of RH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.73. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q3 2026 earnings at $3.93 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.25 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $14.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on RH from $515.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RH from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of RH from $450.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.00.

RH stock opened at $189.15 on Wednesday. RH has a 52 week low of $123.03 and a 52 week high of $457.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.42.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.33). RH had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $812.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of RH by 1,960.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 363,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,148,000 after purchasing an additional 346,050 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP grew its stake in RH by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 473,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,951,000 after buying an additional 193,404 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in RH in the 1st quarter worth $35,057,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in RH in the 4th quarter worth $54,314,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in RH during the 4th quarter worth $52,190,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

