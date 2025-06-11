Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) is Visionary Horizons LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Visionary Horizons LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 3.5% of Visionary Horizons LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Visionary Horizons LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 165.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AVUS opened at $98.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.02. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $79.20 and a one year high of $102.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.98 and a 200 day moving average of $95.93.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

