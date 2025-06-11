Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Insider Sells $1,376,000.00 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Rolph sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $1,376,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,341,443.84. This represents a 12.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Timothy Rolph also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 5th, Timothy Rolph sold 12,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $668,625.00.

On Tuesday, May 6th, Timothy Rolph sold 12,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $542,875.00.

On Thursday, April 24th, Timothy Rolph sold 6,250 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $256,437.50.

On Monday, April 7th, Timothy Rolph sold 6,250 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $224,250.00.

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $54.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of -0.16. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $58.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 17.25 and a quick ratio of 17.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.91. Equities analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKRO. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,859,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,840,000 after acquiring an additional 940,388 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,490,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,452,000 after acquiring an additional 800,216 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,059,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,155,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,786,000 after acquiring an additional 557,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,333,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AKRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

