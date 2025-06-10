Raymond James Comments on Cameco’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Cameco in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Canada raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.53.

CCJ opened at $66.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.05 and a beta of 0.97. Cameco has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $68.12.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $549.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cameco by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $2,358,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 166.4% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 26,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth $468,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

