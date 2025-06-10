Range Financial Group LLC Has $256,000 Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Range Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCL. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.47.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 0.3%

CCL stock opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.94.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.