Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 69.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,318 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,459,000. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,679,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,752,000 after purchasing an additional 86,538 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,230,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,696 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $647,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 346,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,944,000 after acquiring an additional 94,112 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.32 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $75.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.62.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2403 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

