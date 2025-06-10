Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.86.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPC. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

GPC stock opened at $125.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.34. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $149.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 25.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.65%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

