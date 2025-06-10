Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$90.10.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CCO. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$81.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
