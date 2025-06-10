Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$90.10.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCO. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$81.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Cameco alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cameco

Cameco Price Performance

Cameco Company Profile

Shares of TSE:CCO opened at C$91.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 346.09, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$67.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$69.72. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$48.71 and a 52 week high of C$93.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35.

(Get Free Report

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.