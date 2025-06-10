Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives $17.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

ENTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ENTA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4%

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENTA opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.14. The company has a market cap of $160.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.76. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $17.24.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.02). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.53% and a negative net margin of 157.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 million. On average, analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.