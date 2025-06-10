Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives $17.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2025

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTAGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

ENTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ENTA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4%

ENTA opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.14. The company has a market cap of $160.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.76. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $17.24.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.02). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.53% and a negative net margin of 157.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 million. On average, analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.