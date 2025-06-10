FY2026 Earnings Estimate for TYL Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Tyler Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst M. Vanvliet anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $9.59 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tyler Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $8.52 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $640.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $695.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 target price (up previously from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $747.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.50.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $580.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $560.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $585.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $458.50 and a 12-month high of $661.31. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 95.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.22. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $562.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Tyler Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,369,000 after purchasing an additional 275,511 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 107,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,762,000 after buying an additional 11,317 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In related news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.41, for a total transaction of $1,443,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,495.79. This trade represents a 49.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Abigail Marshall Diaz-Pedrosa sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.60, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $141,679.20. This represents a 60.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,606 shares of company stock valued at $9,398,838 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

