Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, June 9th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. This is a 2.5% increase from Centuria Industrial REIT’s previous final dividend of $0.04.
Centuria Industrial REIT Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.31. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.91.
Centuria Industrial REIT Company Profile
