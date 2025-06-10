Brokers Offer Predictions for STX FY2026 Earnings

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Seagate Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse anticipates that the data storage provider will earn $8.73 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Seagate Technology’s current full-year earnings is $6.83 per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on STX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $99.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.42.

Shares of STX opened at $130.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.40. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $132.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.30.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 63.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 25th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

Seagate Technology declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to buy up to 21.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $3,153,025.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,681.56. This represents a 41.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $1,691,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,677 shares in the company, valued at $46,988,047.12. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 335,251 shares of company stock worth $38,760,472. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,743,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,441,729,000 after acquiring an additional 769,009 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,920,792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,607,321,000 after buying an additional 2,161,191 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 16,530,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,426,717,000 after buying an additional 162,561 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,621,162 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,348,262,000 after buying an additional 5,640,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $370,013,000 after buying an additional 132,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

