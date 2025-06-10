Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $8.07 Million Stake in Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSQO)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSQO – Free Report) by 117.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 398,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,056 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned 0.20% of Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF worth $8,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSQO. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $824,000. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $5,620,000.

Get Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF alerts:

Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSQO opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.33. Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $20.65.

Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.2021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF (PSQO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks high current income and long-term capital growth through an actively managed portfolio that holds debt securities of any credit rating and maturity issued by governments and corporations from around the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSQO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSQO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.