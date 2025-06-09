Regatta Capital Group LLC Purchases 395 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nwam LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 49,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $117.11 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.51 and a 1-year high of $120.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.88.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.3629 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.