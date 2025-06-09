Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 70,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 53,602 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth about $1,003,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,700,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,204,000 after buying an additional 806,684 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth about $61,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on CWK. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.93.
Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $10.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.66. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.
Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
Read More
