Bridge City Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Bridge City Capital LLC reduced its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,050 shares during the period. Pacira BioSciences makes up about 1.3% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Pacira BioSciences worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 229,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,149 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 10,306 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 540,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after buying an additional 69,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 41,881 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 5,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $146,199.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,172.44. This trade represents a 8.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCRX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Get Our Latest Report on Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $25.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.41. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

(Free Report)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.