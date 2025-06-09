Bridge City Capital LLC Has $4.75 Million Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Fabrinet comprises 1.4% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FN. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Fox Advisors began coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $234.00 target price on Fabrinet and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

In other news, COO Harpal Gill sold 18,675 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $4,482,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,320. This trade represents a 50.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.98, for a total value of $559,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,559.98. The trade was a 9.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of FN opened at $234.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.48. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $148.55 and a 12 month high of $281.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $871.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.12 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fabrinet

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.