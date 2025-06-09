Promising Gold Stocks Worth Watching – June 9th

Robinhood Markets, Cadence Design Systems, Coca-Cola, Vale, Kraft Heinz, Kinross Gold, and Freeport-McMoRan are the seven Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is the exploration, extraction and production of gold. By investing in these equities, investors gain exposure not just to movements in the gold price but also to company-specific factors such as mining costs, production volumes, reserve estimates and geopolitical or environmental risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.61. 44,265,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,024,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.58 and a 200 day moving average of $47.54. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $77.80.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $7.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $304.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,614,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,317. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99. The company has a market cap of $83.01 billion, a PE ratio of 78.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $286.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $71.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,207,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,779,051. Coca-Cola has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $307.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.63.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Shares of Vale stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.53. 22,804,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,866,371. The company has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Vale has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.40.

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,740,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,516,434. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.58. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.27.

Kinross Gold (KGC)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Shares of NYSE:KGC traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $15.16. The stock had a trading volume of 12,617,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,520,572. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.01. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $15.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.80. 4,395,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,371,912. The company has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $52.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.42.

