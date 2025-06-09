Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Stock Price

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $444.00 to $520.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.00.

Shares of NYSE:CW traded up $10.63 on Monday, hitting $463.15. The company had a trading volume of 248,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,164. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $258.85 and a 52-week high of $463.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $368.49 and a 200 day moving average of $354.15. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $805.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP George P. Mcdonald sold 148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total transaction of $48,160.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,953.59. This trade represents a 7.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce D. Hoechner sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $851,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,304. The trade was a 29.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,992 shares of company stock worth $4,634,519 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CW. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,224,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. David Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

