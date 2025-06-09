Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given New C$81.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its target price raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$80.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$89.31.

Shares of TSE:TD traded down C$0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$96.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,144,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,827,582. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$87.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$83.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$168.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$73.22 and a 12-month high of C$96.86.

In other news, Director Michael A. French sold 9,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.25, for a total transaction of C$791,802.00. Also, Director Ana Arsov acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$94.49 per share, with a total value of C$283,470.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 31,154 shares of company stock worth $2,567,191 and have sold 84,628 shares worth $7,929,143. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

