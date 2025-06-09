25 LLC Has $380,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

25 LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. 25 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital & Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 163.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 315,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,338,000 after buying an additional 54,372 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,448,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $295.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $275.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

