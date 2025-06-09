Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,800,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,378,000 after buying an additional 286,168 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,744,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,283,000 after buying an additional 1,005,457 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,028,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,597,000 after buying an additional 1,151,344 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $151,643,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,093,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,550,000 after buying an additional 3,621,383 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPE stock opened at $17.61 on Monday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average is $17.63.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

