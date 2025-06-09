NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES Corp (NASDAQ:SLSN) COO Sells $147,466.60 in Stock

NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES Corp (NASDAQ:SLSN – Get Free Report) COO Kevin Cureton sold 38,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $147,466.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,405.60. The trade was a 16.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin Cureton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 5th, Kevin Cureton sold 4,693 shares of NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $18,584.28.

NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLSN opened at $3.84 on Monday. NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES Corp has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $16.56. The company has a market capitalization of $269.20 million, a P/E ratio of 96.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

About NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in the United States. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics, sun care, and skin care under the Solésence brand name; and advanced materials products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications.

