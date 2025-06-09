Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $2.53 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SUSA. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,747,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,642,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after buying an additional 33,419 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 66,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after buying an additional 32,375 shares during the period. Finally, Crux Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,804,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

SUSA opened at $123.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $99.48 and a twelve month high of $127.15.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

